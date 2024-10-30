ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Raptors-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Hornets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +210

Charlotte Hornets: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Toronto has struggled this season. However, they have some good players. Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.3 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Gradey Dick is having a pretty good sophomore season, as well. RJ Barrett put up 20 points in his one game played, and the Raptors will like having him back. If these three players can have a good game, the Raptors will be able to beat the Hornets.

Charlotte shoots themselves in the foot by turning the ball over. They average 18.3 turnovers a game, and the Hornets allow opposing teams to average 9.0 steals per game. LaMelo Ball himself turns the ball over almost six times per game. The Hornets want to make plays, and make something happen, but it hurts them at times. If the Raptors can capitalize in transition, and score off those turnovers, they will win the game.

The Raptors have been able to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, and they took the Denver Nuggets into overtime before losing by two points. The Raptors are playing a less talented team in this game. LaMelo Ball is a fantastic guard, so Toronto has to lock him down. If they can keep him from being the deciding factor, the Raptors will win.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

LaMelo Ball is playing at an MVP level right now. He is averaging 31.7 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and he has played all three games. Ball needs to keep it up if the Hornets want any chance at winning this game. The Raptors allow quite a few points, so LaMelo Ball has a great chance to continue his fast start.

Charlotte has kept games close this season. Their lone win was by five points over the Houston Rockets. Their two losses were by five, and eight points. Charlotte has just not been able to close it down in crunch time. The Hornets have to find a way to close it down in the fourth quarter. If they can do that, they will be able to win the game.

One thing Charlotte has done really well this year is crash the offensive boards. The Hornets average 17.3 offensive rebounds per game, which is the most in the NBA. The Hornets give themselves a lot of second chance opportunities, which is why their games stay close. If the Hornets can continue to grab the offensive rebounds, they will be able to win this game.

Final Raptors-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Scottie Barnes will be held out of this game, which is a huge blow for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is active, though. Barrett should make up some of the ground for Barnes. With that said, I do think the Raptors will do enough to cover the spread. LaMelo Ball is a good player, but I am taking the Raptors to cover.

Final Raptors-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Raptors +6.5 (-112)