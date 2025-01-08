ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors have struggled all year, while the Knicks are among the best teams in the NBA this year. This is an interesting matchup between two Atlantic foes. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this year after blowing up their entire roster last year, and they sit with an 8-28 record. They enter this game with no injuries listed, and RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are primed to take over this game for Toronto against the Knicks. Despite their struggles, they can make a huge statement on the road with a fully healthy roster against a division foe in this game.

As great as the Knicks have played this year, they have recently entered a downturn. The team's keys are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Towns is questionable entering this game. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East this season. This is a great matchup for the Knicks to get back on track because of how much the Raptors have struggled as a team.

Here are the Raptors-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Knicks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +500

New York Knicks: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: MSG Network/TSN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has not been playing well enough this year and has been inconsistent despite their overall talent level. They are 21st in scoring at 111 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.2%, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.2% from behind the arc.

Six Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.5 points per game. Immanuel Quickley, who is finally back with the team, also leads the team in assists at 6.8 per game. Barrett and Barnes flip-flop in terms of how much they do for the Raptors, and they should find success against the Knicks, but the rest of the team will face a big struggle in this game.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' defense has also been inconsistent this year. They are 27th in points allowed, at 119 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage defense, at 47.4%, and 22nd in three-point percentage, at 36.5%, from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 10.6 per game.

Poetl also leads the team in blocks at 1.3. Finally, three Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Scottie Barnes leading the team at 1.4. This is a bad matchup for the Raptors' defense. The Knicks have one of the best offenses in the NBA, and even if Towns does not play, Jalen Brunson can carve this defense up.

The Knicks' offense has improved dramatically this year and is now one of the best in the NBA. They are sixth in scoring at 117.2 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.7%, and fifth in three-point shooting at 37.9% from behind the arc. Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns tied for the team lead in scoring at 25.3 points per game.

However, Towns is questionable to play in this game due to a knee injury. Brunson also leads the way in assists at 7.6 per game. He is the engine behind this entire Knicks offense. If Towns is unavailable, it hurts, but Brunson is the focal point. He can cut through, score, and distribute the ball enough against a Raptors defense that has not been all that impressive in this game.

The Knicks' defense has been great this season. They are seventh in points allowed at 110.5 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.5% from the field, and 25th in three-point percentage defense at 37% from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way in rebounding this season with 14 per game, but if he's unavailable, Josh Hart is up next with 9.1 per game.

Then, OG Anunoby leads the team in blocks with 0.9 per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, and Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are tied for the team lead in steals per game at 1.4 per game. This defense gives the Knicks their edge.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team, and while they might have issues against Barrett and Barnes, they should shut down the Raptors as a team. Jalen Brunson is the best player in this game and should steer the Knicks to a win. The Knicks win and cover at home in this game.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -12 (-110)