Rashmika Mandanna has responded to the viral deepfake video that placed her in Zara Patel's Instagram video, calling it 'extremely scary.'

There is a viral video going around of Rashmika Mandanna, or what appears to be the actress, entering an elevator. The video is actaully a deepfake, but the actress has responded to the video via X (formerly Twitter).

Misused technology

The original video was posted on October 8 by Instagram user Zara Patel (@zaarapatellll). In the video, Patel narrowly makes it into an elevator as the doors close. “POV: you almost close the elevator door on me again….” the caption read.

The video has since gone viral, but with it appearing that Mandanna is in the video instead of Zara Patel. @AbhinskekSay on X posted the deepfake along with the original, and you can see Mandanna on Patel's body.

In a lengthy X post, Mandanna responded to the “extremely scary” deepfake. “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online,” she began. “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this,” she added.

She concluded, “We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Rashmika Mandanna is an award-winning actress. She's known for roles in films Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, and Varisu.