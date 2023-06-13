Rasmus Hojlund, the talented Danish striker from Atalanta, has expressed his delight at being linked with a potential move to Manchester United as the transfer market heats up.

However, he remained tight-lipped about the reported contact between him and the club, indicating that no video calls had taken place.

United manager Erik ten Hag has shown keen interest in Hojlund; Manchester Evening News reported that he's been holding multiple video calls with the 20-year-old. While ten Hag had initially targeted Harry Kane, it seems unlikely that Tottenham will part ways with their star player. In recent months, the United manager has been in discussions with potential signings, openly expressing his desire to strengthen the squad.

Hojlund acknowledged the flattering nature of being linked to a prestigious club like Manchester United. He stated, “It's a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me,” speaking to Danish outlet Berlingske. “My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it will be huge.”

Rasmus Hojlund is just one of the players being considered by Manchester United to bolster the team's attacking prowess, most recently playing for 32 matches last season with Atalanta, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Currently representing Denmark in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Slovenia, Hojlund's future seems uncertain. Speculation about a possible departure from his current club, Atalanta, has intensified, with growing interest from various European clubs.