After a dozen years of no follow-ups, we’re now possibly seeing the return of the Patapon franchise. Well, not exactly, but the project staff of the original trilogy is coming together under the banner of Ratata Arts and TVT to create a new IP that roughly follows the same formula. Formerly teased as “Project JabberWocky,” the game was revealed to be RATATAN, a rhythm-based action game, during a BitSummit Let’s Go!! stage event.

If you want to give back to the developers who made some of our memories with the PlayStation Portable much more memorable, they are basically asking you for your help to bring this project to life. Alongside the official unveiling of the game, its Kickstarter campaign was also announced, which will launch on July 31, 2023.

More details about the game will also be announced as we approach the date of the Kickstarter campaign launch, with details such as platforms, release dates, and hopefully some story and gameplay details arriving on July 29, 2023.

The Patapon series was one of the best games series on the PSP, garnering consistently high review scores across its three games. As a rhythm-based action game, players take on the role of a Kami that leads their warriors through campaigns, beating various drums in rhythm to give their armies instructions, like moving, attacking, defending, and other moves to hunt, destroy, and rout enemies. In spite of its popularity and widespread appeal, the games never left Sony platforms, exclusively launching on the PlayStation Portable during its heyday.

For those who can’t wait, Patapon, and Patapon 2 are both available with their remastered versions on the PS4 and the PS5. For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.