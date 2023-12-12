Raven-Symoné revealed the tragic news that her younger brother Blaize has died. He was previously diagnosed with colon cancer.

While Raven-Symoné was thanking fans for their birthday wishes, she revealed that last month her younger brother, Blaze Pearson has died. He was 31.

“Thank you the all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I'm here and he is not. More on Dec 16,” the actress said in a video posted to her Instagram account.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” the Raven's Home star revealed. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster.”

“I love you, Blaize,” she added. “His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all.”

Friends & Fans Reach Out To Raven-Symoné After The Passing Of Her Brother

Underneath the Instagram post celebrities and fans wished Raven and her family well through this difficult time.

Her former group mates from Disney's Cheetah Girls Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams reached out to Raven in the comment section of the post giving the

“I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time,” Bryan wrote.

“I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers.” Williams added.

Actress Shanica Knowles who has been in several Disney shows over the years also reached out to Raven on the comment section: “This was really hard to see and hear. My deepest condolences. This one hurt. Sending love and blessings to you and your family. @ravensymone call me if you ever need anything sis.”