The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season did not go as planned. Due to Lamar Jackson’s injury, the squad concluded the season with a 10-7 record. This Ravens squad remained competitive, eventually making the playoffs, because of the defense. Nevertheless, they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will have some big decisions to make as they prepare for the 2023 offseason, including free agency. Here we’ll look at the four best players that the Ravens have to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency right now.

As star QB Lamar Jackson’s free agency looms, the Ravens are looking to retain him while figuring out how to address their precarious position. This will obviously impact their overall approach to free agency. With plenty of cap space, the Ravens do have the potential to be major players in the market. They will address their needs on both offense and defense, especially after being plagued by injuries toward the end of the season. Recall that while the Ravens were able to stay competitive without Jackson, injuries to key players ultimately led to their downfall. This makes it extremely crucial for the Ravens to make moves in free agency to fill their gaps.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Baltimore Ravens have to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

The Ravens have a big need for a wide receiver. Enter Super Bowl champion JuJu Smith-Schuster. He could surely be a valuable addition to the team. Smith-Schuster had a successful 2022 season, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He also seemed to return to his earlier form after struggling in previous seasons with the Steelers. Looking ahead, the Ravens’ improved offensive system and quarterback could contribute to his success. Smith-Schuster could join the likes of Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman to create a strong offensive unit. He may even potentially help take the Ravens to the next level. Although Smith-Schuster turned down the Ravens’ advances in the past, he may consider joining them bow and build something special.

2. James Bradberry

The Ravens may consider bringing back Marcus Peters, their pending free agent cornerback. However, after his inconsistent 2022 season, they may look for an upgrade to pair with Marlon Humphrey. James Bradberry could be a viable option. Take note that he is one of the top cornerbacks available on the market after his impressive season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite being curiously released by the New York Giants, Bradberry had a strong performance in 2022 with 44 tackles, 17 passes defended, three interceptions, and a touchdown. With limited top-tier cornerbacks available, the 30-year-old Bradberry could be in high demand this offseason. Even though there may be a lot of competition for him, Baltimore could be one of Bradberry’s top suitors. This is especially given his worth and the Ravens’ need for an upgrade.

3. Rock Ya-Sin

Another cornerback to consider would be Rock Ya-Sin. He is a fast, versatile, and excellent defensive player who has made a name for himself in the NFL. Last season, Ya-Sin allowed only one touchdown catch out of 69 targets and recorded seven pass defenses. These resulted in an 82.6 passer rating when targeted. That was the best in his NFL career. His addition to the Ravens’ already strong defense would provide depth for a deep playoff run. However, due to his extensive injury record, Ya-Sin may only receive a one-year “prove it” deal on the market. This could actually serve as a good starting point for the Ravens.

Jakobi Meyers may be an undervalued wide receiver in this year’s free agent market. That’s despite having performed consistently well during his four years with the New England Patriots. Across 60 regular season games, Meyers has caught 235 passes for 2,758 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In fact, he has caught at least 700 receiving yards and 55 receptions in each of the past three seasons. If the Ravens add Meyers to their lineup, they could create a strong group of pass-catchers and potentially elevate their offense to an elite level both in the short and long term.

Also, Meyers’ exceptional route-running skills make him a dangerous threat in the slot and he could potentially have a breakout season if he can play alongside Jackson. Speaking of Jackson, regardless of whether the Ravens choose to retain him or not, they will need as much help at the wide receiver position as possible.

The Ravens are consistently in the playoffs as long as Lamar Jackson remains injury-free, but that alone is not sufficient. It’s highly likely that the 2019 NFL MVP is getting restless, and if the team wants to progress, the most logical approach would be to give precedence to free agency.