Baltimore Ravens: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens will almost certainly make further changes in the 2023 offseason. Note that there are obvious gaps in their roster. In addition, the Ravens will want to be as deep as possible. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Ravens will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Currently, the Ravens have only five picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. That is an unusually low number for a team that has had at least eight selections in every draft since 2018. In the early rounds, the Ravens retained their original first and third-round picks. However, their second and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith at the 2022 trade deadline. Take note that the fifth-rounder dealt for Smith was not the only selection in that round as Baltimore had previously acquired a fifth-rounder in the 2021 offseason by trading Shaun Wade to the Patriots. The team still has its original fifth-round selection at 157th overall, as well as its original Round 4 and Round 6 picks. Unfortunately, the Ravens’ seventh-rounder was sent to the New York Giants along with offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and an additional fifth-round pick. In all, these moves leave the team with just five picks.

The Lamar Jackson situation also remains a significant factor that could affect the Ravens’ draft capital. Jackson and the Ravens were unable to agree on an extension in the 2022 offseason. Right now, there is a lack of clarity on that front. Jackson is currently on the non-exclusive franchise tag, and there are indications that he is ready to move on from Baltimore. Another team could negotiate with Jackson and sign him via an offer sheet. That would send two first-round picks to Baltimore as the cost for acquiring Jackson. Therefore, the Ravens may still have an opportunity to acquire more draft picks before the 2023 NFL Draft. For now, however, they have the five.

Let’s look at who the Ravens will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 22nd overall pick: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As of this writing, the Ravens just signed star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Despite that, we expect the team to continue adding depth to their wideout corps. Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba is a highly skilled receiver who excels at running routes and separating from defenders due to his clever footwork, body control, and ability to locate open spaces. He possesses exceptional spatial awareness and intelligence, constantly striving to get open and make himself available for his quarterback. Additionally, he has strong field vision, allowing him to make decisive plays after the catch.

Smith-Njigba’s performance on the field suggests he can be a threat at all levels of the field. He also varies his release strategy to gain an advantage early in his routes. Unfortunately, due to his unavailability in 2022, there are unanswered questions regarding his development. Still, he’s worth a first-rounder and could learn a lot from someone like OBJ.

3rd round 86th overall pick: CB Sydney Brown

Illinois safety Sydney Brown possesses the necessary quickness and instincts to excel in a three-down role for the Ravens. He is effective both in the slot and deeper parts of the field as a split-field safety. His ability to locate the ball is also impressive, making him a valuable asset in multiple areas of the game. Brown has the potential to fit into various team roles. His versatility could really help out the Ravens’ defense. To maximize his potential, Baltimore should utilize his strengths and be open to moving him around as needed.

4th round 124th overall pick: OL Tyler Steen

Despite their history of not drafting players from Alabama, the Ravens should still try and go for Tyler Steen. He played as a tackle in college but is expected to play guard or even center in the NFL. Steen transferred from Vanderbilt to Alabama in his final year and impressed the coaching staff. He showcased his abilities in higher-pressure situations at a larger program. Although he may start as a depth player, the Ravens hope that his versatility in playing all three interior positions will prove valuable. This is especially since they currently lack a backup in this position. The Ravens also have a track record of utilizing players with position versatility, making Steen a valuable addition to their offensive line.

5th round 157th overall pick: DL Moro Ojomo

The Ravens could benefit from drafting Moro Ojomo. He is a defensive lineman who started as an outside edge rusher but now projects best as a 5-technique. That’s a position the Ravens utilize frequently. With Calais Campbell gone, the Ravens need players like Ojomo to provide valuable depth and versatility on the defensive line.

6th round 199th overall pick: OL Earl Bostick

For their last pick, the Ravens could also choose Earl Bostick. He is another versatile player who could swing from tackle to guard. For sure, he can add quality depth options. While Tyler Steen is expected to move inside to guard, Bostick’s technical skills could allow him to serve as a swing tackle.