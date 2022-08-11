3 biggest surprises from John Harbaugh’s first Ravens depth chart for 2022

The Baltimore Ravens’ struggles last season were largely due to one factor: injuries. The Ravens’ roster was one of the most injured in the league, and many key players barely saw the field. Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Peters and J.K. Dobbins were just a few Ravens who missed the large majority of 2021.

Baltimore is hoping for better fortunes in 2022. The Ravens had another strong draft, highlighted by first-round picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson also returns after missing time with injury, instantly making the Ravens must-see television again.

Baltimore kicks off the preseason on Thursday night against a hated rival in Tennessee. John Harbaugh’s vision for this Ravens roster is becoming clearer, and the team recently released its first depth chart. Most of the placements align with expectations, but a few are more surprising than others.

Biggest surprises from John Harbaugh’s first Ravens 2022 depth chart

3. Wide receiver depth

The Ravens’ woes at wide receiver need no introduction. Until last season, the last Baltimore receiver with more than 1,000 yards in a season was Mike Wallace in 2016. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who had 1,008 yards last season, left in a trade this offseason, leaving a huge hole at wide out.

Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman takes over the top spot as expected. The first-rounder from Minnesota had himself a solid rookie season, with 515 yards and one score in 12 games. However, the rest of the receiver group is full of question marks.

Right now, Devin Duvernay appears to be the starter opposite of Bateman. The speedy wideout showed promise last season, posting 272 yards and two scores while also handling kick returns. James Proche II, a 2020 sixth-round pick from SMU, is just behind him after 202 yards last season.

While Proche is shining in camp, Duvernay starting over him makes sense given their prior production. The surprise of this placement isn’t Duvernay himself, but the Ravens not having many other options.

2. Mike Davis RB3

With Dobbins and Gus Edwards both missing the entire season, Baltimore cycled through running backs in 2021. Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams and Le’Veon Bell all had more than 30 rushes with Baltimore last season. However, none of them stuck full-time and the Ravens brought in a new group of backs this offseason.

Dobbins and Edwards should be back this season, but are still out for the time being. Until they return, Mike Davis is the Ravens’ starting back according to the depth chart.

Davis is coming off a lackluster season with Atlanta, posting just 503 yards and three scores. He only averaged 3.6 yards per carry, and Cordarelle Patterson quickly surpassed him as the Falcons’ top back. After signing with Baltimore on a one-year prove-it deal, Davis will be looking for a bounce-back season.

The preseason will be huge for deciding who will complement Dobbins and Edwards. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman described the competition behind them as “wide open.” If Davis performs, this placement looks like slam dunk. If not, then it will be even more surprising in hindsight.

1. Kyle Hamilton as a backup

Prior to the draft, many had Hamilton as a surefire top-10 pick. He earned comparisons to star safeties such as Derwin James and Kam Chancellor due to his versatility. Some even claimed he was the best player in the entire draft.

When the Ravens selected him at No. 14 overall, many said they were getting a steal. Many expected him to start right away and make an immediate impact on the team. However, it seems that he will begin his career as a backup and he appears as such on the depth chart.

On one hand, Baltimore’s starting safeties are no slouches. Marcus Williams was the key pickup of the offseason after five strong seasons with New Orleans, and Chuck Clark has been a steady presence on the defense for years. On the other hand, seeing such a talented and highly touted rookie not start right away is surprising in today’s NFL.

Hamilton will likely need time to develop into the player he can be in the NFL. Starting as a backup may actually benefit him in the long run. Still, when so many rookies start instantly, one of Hamilton’s caliber not doing so is surprising.