The Baltimore Ravens had bad news come their way following the arrest of offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

Last Wednesday, Cleveland allegedly drove his truck with a blood alcohol content (BAC) over twice the legal limit. Police arrested him for driving under the influence of alcohol, measuring his BAC to have been at .178 — more than double the legal limit of .08.

Police then took Cleveland to a nearby jail, and according to the docs, they had another breath sample taken at the facility which showed a BAC level of .161, per TMZ Sports.

“The docs state the 26-year-old — a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the Univ. of Georgia — was pulled over at around 10:25 PM … after he had been swerving in a roadway. Cops wrote Cleveland was actually driving so erratically, he nearly steered his black Ford F-250 into a ditch,” their report stated.

“During the stop, authorities said Cleveland admitted to drinking “approximately 3-4 beers” at a nearby country club before getting behind the wheel. They also wrote in the report his eyes were “glossy” — and an odor of booze emanated from his ride.”

How Ben Cleveland's Ravens career has been so far

This was not the news the Baltimore Ravens anticipated from one of their more experienced linemen in Ben Cleveland.

Cleveland played 54 games for Baltimore since the team picked him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Of those contests, he started in seven.

He had one notable feat in the 2024 season. In Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, Cleveland blocked a field goal attempt by Austin Seibert. This helped the Ravens go on to win the game 30–23.

This year will be significant for the offensive lineman, beginning his fifth in the league. He is an unrestricted free agent next month, meaning the Ravens have an offseason decision to make regarding his future.