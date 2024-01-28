Ravens fans are not happy with the administrative timeout call.

Early in the first quarter between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs playoff game, referees called an administrative timeout. Nobody is entirely sure what that means, but the refs called it anyway. Now, Baltimore fans are calling foul as it could have slowed down the team's momentum.

After coming back from the commercial break, Jim Nantz claims a drone flying too close to the field was the reason why the administrative timeout was called. The drone reportedly does not belong to the Ravens, Chiefs, CBS, or the NFL.

“An administrative timeout… you may have not heard of one like that before. But it was a drone apparently that was interfering too close to the play. It was not ours, we're told.” – Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/gKF9zlyklF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

So, at least we know why the call was made. Despite that, Ravens fans didn't hesitate to blast the officials. Which it's hard to argue against considering how bad the referees have been all season long. But it appears they may have gotten this one right. Especially considering nobody was sure who's drone it was dropping into the play. With that said, here's some our favorite reactions to the administrative timeout call.

Ravens Start To Get Momentum “The game will be stopped for an administrative timeout” pic.twitter.com/llCgKzGd42 — vic (@VictionaryHD) January 28, 2024

It did feel a bit odd when the call was made right after the Ravens' big fourth down conversion.

Administrative timeout after a big 4th down conversion by Baltimore THEY ARE NOT SLICK MAN pic.twitter.com/YeXlAJfrwZ — DEE (@TheDEEsciple) January 28, 2024

More timeouts means more commercials. And more commercials means more money.

Administrative timeout.

Translation: “We need to play some more commercials.” — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 28, 2024

Hold on! Not every referee received the script for today's game!

“Administrative timeout” means refs have to receive the full script for today’s game lmao — Grace (@gracesporttakes) January 28, 2024

At the very least, the administrative timeout didn't slow down the Ravens' drive in the AFC Conference Championship Game. In fact, they marched down the field and scored on a beautiful 30-yard touchdown pass. Lamar Jackson evaded a defender and launched it downfield to Zay Flowers to tie the game at 7-7.

Hopefully, no more confusing calls take place in this matchup. This Ravens-Chiefs Conference Championship Game is proving to be highly entertaining. So, please, no more funny business from the officials!