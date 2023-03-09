Heading into the offseason, the Baltimore Ravens are a team in the middle of a quarterback predicament. Following the decision to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, this team could very well have a different starter at the position next season. But regardless of who takes the field as QB1, the Ravens must make an effort to improve the offense.

In 2022, the Ravens finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. While they fell in the Wild Card round to the Cinicciani Bengals, the team showed that they are in a position to win now. By making an addition to the wide receiver room, they could put together an even better season in 2023.

The Ravens must sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency

In 2022, Lamar Jackson once again managed to put together an elite showing for the Ravens. Over the 12 games that he took the field for, he appeared to be on course for another big season. Through the air, he recorded 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 764 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

While the Ravens found success and Jackson was able to produce through the air, the team had a lack of proven pass catchers. Tight end Mark Andrews was once again the go-to option through the air in Baltimore. Andrews finished the campaign with 73 receptions for 847 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 113 total targets. Andrews was the only Ravens player to record more than 500 receiving yards on the season.

At the moment, it appears that soon-to-be third-year playmaker Rashod Bateman will be the Ravens WR1. In his second season, injuries once again kept him off the field. He finished the season recording just 15 receptions for 285 receiving yards and two touchdowns while playing in seven total games. A leap in year three could be crucial for the success of the offense.

The wide receiver position last season was very much led by the pair of Demarcus Robinson and Devin Duvernay. Robinson finished the season recording 48 receptions for 458 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Alongside him, Duvernay recorded 37 receptions for 407 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

While Robinson is set to hit free agency, Duvernay will be back for the 2023 campaign. But a receiving room of Andrews, Bateman, and Duvernay should not stop the Ravens from adding a pass catcher. If they handle this through free agency, JuJu Smith-Schuster should be the wide receiver they target.

Over his six NFL seasons, JuJu Smith-Schuster has developed into a reliable pass catcher. Up to this point in his career, he has recorded 401 receptions for 4,788 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

In his lone season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Smith-Schuster proved that he could still play at a high level. Coming off of an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, he returned to form. Smith-Schuster finished the season with 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If in fact, Lamar Jackson does return in 2023, surrounding him with proven pass catchers could help him once again lead this team to a strong season. By adding JuJu Smith-Schuster, this offense would receive a much-needed upgrade at the position. By allowing Bateman to lean on a proven pass catcher, it could open up the rest of the offense. Andrews has consistently been a threat, and with more weapons through the air, he could also turn in one of the better performances of his career.