The Baltimore Ravens last went to the Super Bowl in 2013, and have designs on returning under Coach John Harbaugh. The team is hoping to provide star QB Lamar Jackson with the weapons he needs to take his game, and his team, to the next level.

According to early, rave reviews for a first round pick out of Boston College, the Ravens may have found their man.

Jackson's supporting cast including star tight end Mark Andrews is ready to tend to “unfinished business” as training camp gets underway. Linebacker Roquan Smith dropped a “paper champs” truth bomb that Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs would be proud of upon hearing.

Now it's time for a star-studded Ravens team to prove their talents on the football field. According to Jackson, who signed a massive $260 million contract this offseason, Zay Flowers is the real deal at wide receiver. Flowers' early play in training camp has already earned him a video game-like nickname from the former Louisville star.

Zay Flowers’ burst is NASTY 😳 Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB) said “joystick” is Flower’s new name around the team. John Harbaugh (Ravens HC) said Flowers is already like a “veteran” just through one training camp practice. Flowers even reportedly led the team in receptions in… pic.twitter.com/FNKOKrjFPy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 27, 2023

Flowers is not only lightning-fast out of his breaks, as shown in the video above, he also has the hand strength, focus and concentration to make contested catches look easy, according to college football data scientist Adeen Rao on Twitter.

Flowers had a tough final season at BC due to tons of turmoil and injuries at the QB position, but he still showed what he's good at. He's a contested catch specialist and has amazing speed that allows him to evade tacklers and rack up yards after catch. pic.twitter.com/bV9MgdtXcf — Adeen Rao (@AdeenRao_) July 27, 2023

While top receiving target Rashod Bateman has been battling injuries, the team's WR room is strong according to new addition Odell Beckham, Jr.

“I'm excited about this team, we have a crazy team, crazy receivers,” Beckham said via the Ravens' website. “I'm excited. I'm excited. It's been a long time having to sit out and watch other people and not get to play. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time.”