After losing a tough one to the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said his kicker needs to get it together. And Lamar Jackson revealed what happened on the failed 2-point conversion. Also, Marlon Humphrey explained his early walk-off versus the Steelers.

Humphrey said he always does it, according to a post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“Marlon Humphrey, who headed for the tunnel with 50 seconds remaining, said he leaves the field as soon as possible after wins as well as losses. ‘I’m a sore loser and a sore winner. Maybe I'll just start waiting until zero (on the clock) on wins and losses.’ ”

Whether Harbaugh would agree remains to be seen, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebic.

“Harbaugh had no injury updates. Wouldn’t comment on Eddie Jackson not making trip. Also wouldn’t comment on Humphrey heading to locker room before Steelers kneeldown.”

Pittsburgh (8-2) held Jackson and the rest of the NFL's top-ranked offense to season lows in points and yards (329) in the 18-1s6 win. Baltimore (7-4) had three turnovers — each leading to one of Chris Boswell's six field goals — and committed 12 penalties.

Ravens DB Marlon Humphrey said Steelers are tough

Baltimore seems to play different against the Steelers, and not in a good way. The points tend to shrink and the mistakes seem to mount. Humphrey didn’t deny those things, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebic.

“Humphrey: “It’s clear that we really struggle against them. They’ve had our number.’ ”

However, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said the game turned into the expected battle, according to steelers.com.

“It was a tough, hard-fought game. It always is,” said Tomlin. “We're just really appreciative of being in these games because we realize the growth associated with it when you get it done.

“So, I'm excited for the guys in that locker room. They're excited, and they should be. They made the necessary plays. Certainly, it wasn't perfect, but it's not going to be when it's highly competitive and you're playing good people.”

However, the Ravens had a chance to tie, but didn’t look very good on the 2-point conversion. Jackson gave credit to the Steelers, according to baltimoreravens.com

“They just stopped it,” Jackson said. “They did a good job. We just have to get it. We just have to get that.”

But Harbaugh said the play should have been a run all the way. Ravens’ center Tyler Linderbaum said the execution didn’t play out.

“The puller guy got caught up,” center Tyler Linderbaum said. “Me and Pat (Mekari) are supposed to get around. Just got caught up. Stuff happens. Play of the game, just how the D-ends are playing, it's a tough block for the receiver there.”