The Baltimore Ravens made an intriguing move Tuesday when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that they are re-signing cornerback, and cousin of Lamar Jackson, Trayvon Mullen to a one-year contract.

As fans become more weary from this seemingly endless saga, news that the star’s relative will be remaining in Baltimore might perk them up a tad. But while that might buy the organization some favor with Jackson going forward, it could also mean that the team will not be bringing back two-time All-Pro corner Marcus Peters in NFL Free Agency.

The 30-year-old has not been the same since he tore his ACL ahead of the 2021-22 season, but he could still offer a strong veteran presence on the field. Baltimore picked up Mullen off waivers back in late-January and have now committed to him for next season. He was not without his struggles either, allowing a passer rating of 137.3 last season for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, per Pro Football Focus.

Mullen is only 25 years old, so there is hope he could provide solid production for the Ravens. Obviously, many people will speculate that this move was done at least in part to appease Jackson and not solely for cornerback depth. But trying to gauge the mindset of either party seems to be an exercise in futility at this point.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adam Schefter reiterated that Jackson had turned down a contract that would have essentially paid him $175 million guaranteed, per NFL on ESPN. His leverage across the league has appeared to diminish, but steam could pick up tomorrow when the quarterback is allowed to negotiate with other teams.

Even with the Mullen move, Ravens fans have to be feeling uneasy about the prospects of reaching a swift and amicable resolution.

At least the Jackson family as a whole can be in high spirits for Mullen.