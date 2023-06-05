The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell on a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move adds a potential weapon for Lamar Jackson, if he can make the Ravens' roster out of training camp.

Laquon Treadwell was drafted by the Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft, late in the first round. He disappointed in year one, catching just one ball for 15 yards in nine games, according to Pro Football Reference. Treadwell stayed with the team for four seasons, his best coming in his third year with the team when he recorded 302 receiving yards. He was let go after the 2019 season. Treadwell spent a year with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, and did not get much playing time. In 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Treadwell had the best season of his NFL career, recording 434 receiving yards and one touchdown. He spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks, and had just 42 receiving yards on six receptions.

For insight on expectations for the 5 new NFL head coaches in 2023, listen below:

It will be interesting to see if Treadwell can earn a role with the team. It is going to be an uphill climb as the team already has Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Nelson Agholor is on the team as well, and has produced in the NFL more than Treadwell.

If Treadwell is unable to earn playing time on offense catching balls from Lamar Jackson with guys like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman ahead of him, he could earn time as a special teams player, if he proves to be useful in that role.