Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s Wild Card Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Lamar Jackson out once again. It turns out the Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown as they try to upset the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Jackson continues to miss time because of a Grade 2 PCL sprain. Huntley is dealing with injuries himself (shoulder tendinitis, wrist injury), but he practiced Friday and should be good to play. However, it seems Baltimore plans to use different packages on offense, giving Brown a chance as well.

The Ravens were already facing a tall task on the road against the Bengals no matter who was under center, and they’ll try to use different looks to keep Cincinnati’s defense guessing. With Jackson out, Baltimore might as well pull out all the stops and try anything to pull off an upset.

Huntley has had his moments of brilliance in relief of Jackson over the past two years, though his overall numbers are nothing special. This regular season, Snoop appeared in six games and started four of them, completing 67.0% of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 137 yards and a score. ‘

Brown started for the Ravens in Week 18 against the Bengals, and he had a rather rough go of it. He completed just 19 out of 44 passes for 286 yards and threw zero touchdowns to two interceptions. He was also sacked four times in a 27-16 defeat.

So, Baltimore is behind the eight-ball for this playoff game. We’ll see if this two-quarterback strategy will pay off or if it simply won’t matter against a red-hot Bengals team looking to return to the Super Bowl and finish the job this time around.