The Baltimore Ravens have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore is 3-2 heading into Week 6 and they are on a hot streak after losing their first two games. The Ravens just got a concerning injury update about one of their best defensive backs.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not on the practice field on Wednesday, per Bo Smolka of PressBox. Humphrey suffered an injury against the Bengals in Week 5 and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Now his status for Week 6 is becoming an open question.

Humphrey has been a reliable playmaker for the Ravens on defense. He has two interceptions through five games and has made several crucial stops on third downs.

The Ravens would be in trouble if they are without Marlon Humphrey for any amount of time. Baltimore would have to lean heavily on Brandon Stephens and rookie Nate Wiggins with Humphrey out of the lineup. T.J. Tampa may also get more snaps if Humphrey is out in Week 6.

Ravens fans should keep their eyes peeled for additional practice reports for the rest of the week. This will provide more insight into the severity of Humphrey's injury.

Ravens preparing for a red-hot Commanders team in Week 6

Here's something you wouldn't have expected to read before the season: Baltimore should be worried about playing Washington on Sunday.

The Commanders are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Washington is 4-1 heading into Week 6 and have absolutely dominated most of their opponents.

Washington is led by rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who is smashing record after record throughout his rookie season. The Commanders have a high-powered offense that is equally dangerous throwing the ball as it is pounding the rock. Their defense may not be world class, but it has been enough to keep them in ball games so far.

The Ravens will provide the ultimate acid test for the Commanders. Baltimore may not have a better record, but they have put together complete performances every single week this season. The Ravens are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and have a dynamic running QB to match the Commanders.

Baltimore should have the edge in this game. They will be playing in front of their home crowd, which is always a good place to start. The Ravens also have a coaching advantage with John Harbaugh being one of the most consistent and reliable coaches in the NFL right now. This is no knock on Dan Quinn, who is a solid coach in his own right.

The Ravens and Commanders will do battle on Sunday at 1PM ET.