The Baltimore Ravens are flying high after their Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. However, the Ravens know that they can always get better.

Which is why Baltimore signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to their active roster, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ngakoue had been on the Ravens' practice squad.

He has already appeared in two games for the team in 2024, racking up a tackle, two quarterback hits and a sack. Furthermore, Ngakoue has earned a decent 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, relative to his playing time.

By signing him to the active roster, the Ravens achieve two things. For starters, Ngakoue is a respected defensive lineman, which will help Baltimore's front line. Furthermore, any other team in the league would've been able to sign him off the practice squad. Now, the team ensured Ngakoue doesn't leave any time soon.

While much has been made about Lamar Jackson and the offense, Baltimore's defense ranks right in the middle of the pack. Literally, the Ravens rank 16th in total defense, allowing 334.7 yards per game. They have excelled against the run, leading the league by allowing just 59 YPG. However, the pass defense has struggled, ranking 31st by allowing 275.7 YPG.

Yannick Ngakoue won't be lining up at quarterback anytime soon. However, perhaps his pressure off the line makes things easier on Baltimore's secondary. The Ravens clearly liked what they saw and think Ngakoue could be a contributor for the remainder of the season.

It isn't the first time Baltimore and the defensive end linked up. Ngakoue played for the Ravens back in 2020. That season, the team lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Entering Week 7 with a 4-2 record, the Ravens are looking to go much further this time around. Ngakoue is now here to full time to help ensure Baltimore reaches their lofty goals.