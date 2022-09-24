Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens received some tough injury news on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of their Week 3 clash vs. the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stanley, who was previously listed as doubtful, has been ruled out for the game.

Ravens downgraded LT Ronnie Stanley to out for Sunday’s game in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Ronnie Stanley, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will be unable to suit up for the Ravens against the Patriots. Stanley’s ‘doubtful’ tag made it unlikely for him to suit up anyway, though there was at least an outside chance of that happening.

Now, that won’t be the case. Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to face the Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense without his most trusted pass protector.

Stanley, an All-Pro, has started 63 games in six NFL seasons. The Las Vegas native is no stranger to injury, as he has dealt with ankle ailments in the past, one of which cost him a chunk of the 2021 season.

Fortunately for the Ravens, Jackson seems well-equipped to handle any challenges Stanley’s absence against the Patriots could cause him. The former MVP has thrown for 531 yards and six touchdown passes, along with 136 rushing yards and another score through his first two games played.

The Ravens superstar’s rushing ability could come in handy this week, especially with Stanley out. There could be added pressure coming his way, though if Jackson has proven anything during his time in the league, it’s that defenses have to work extra hard to sack him in the pocket.

It will be interesting to see how much the absence of Ronnie Stanley affects the Ravens.