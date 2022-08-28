Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.

For a while, it seemed like the tides have changed for the team. With no major injuries, it seemed like they were ready to take control of the AFC North. Unfortunately, an important member of their team was carted off the field in the preseason; Poe, the Ravens’ mascot. During a mascots vs. youth football game, the mascot was tackled hard to the ground. The mascot stayed on the turf, clearly in pain.

At first, many thought it could’ve just been a prank: mascots are known for their hijinks during a game, after all. However, those in attendance quickly realized it was a serious injury when a medical cart was taken out. The Ravens mascot was carted off after being examined by John Harbaugh. (via Highlight Heaven on Twitter)

here's the full sequence of Ravens mascot Poe getting hurt 😭 pic.twitter.com/t03Qki0BxO — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 28, 2022

In the meantime, a replacement Poe emerged midway through the youth football game. The Ravens fanbase cheered the “return” of the formerly injured poetic bird.

With a fully healthy roster, the Ravens are looking to secure their spot on top of the AFC North. It won’t be easy, not with the Cincinnati Bengals emerging as a legitimate threat last year. However, with the sheer talent on their roster, Baltimore has what it takes to be a contender in a crowded AFC.