When the Baltimore Ravens play the Philadelphia Eagles in their first 2023 NFL preseason game on Saturday, the Ravens will come in with an astonishing 23-game preseason win streak. However, head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t seem all that interested in preserving this strange streak, as he has announced he will not play superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson or most of the rest of the Ravens starters.

Obviously, the Ravens’ preseason win streak isn’t something that Harbaugh or the team cares all that much about, but it is a unique feat that is now nearing a decade in the making.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was back on September 3, 2015, when the team lost 20-19 to the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia. In that contest, the quarterback matchup featured Matt Schaub and Bryn Renner for the visitors and Rex Grossman and Sean Renfree for the home team.

Since then, the team has not dropped a preseason contest.

Two offseason ago, Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh, and company beat the all-time consecutive preseason wins record held by the Green Bay Packers, who won 19 in a row from 1959 to 1962. And, win or lose on Saturday, the Ravens’ preseason win streak record will likely stand for quite a while. The Buffalo Bills hold the second-place current active streak with nine straight wins.

So, will the Eagles be able to dethrone the preseason champs this weekend? It’s hard to know as of Thursday since Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has not yet committed to which players he will or will not play.