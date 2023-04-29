Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted USC football OL Andrew Vorhees in the seventh-round with the 229th overall pick in the NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport. Typically, a seventh-round selection would go overlooked. Vorhees, however, was a highly-regarded prospect prior to suffering a torn ACL during the Combine. He even won the NFL Combine bench press with a torn ACL, per Rapoport as well.

Vorhees will miss the beginning of the 2023 campaign. This selection could prove to be a steal down the road if the USC football product lives up to his potential following the ACL injury. Vorhees, who stands 6’6 and weighs 325 pounds, features the size and strength to perform well in the league. The Ravens believe Vorhees will impact Baltimore during the 2024 season, per Rapoport.

The Ravens came into the NFL Draft willing to add help on the offensive line. They had a number of positions that needed addressing, so it will be interesting to see how the players they selected ultimately pan out. Baltimore endured an up-and-down 2022 season, so finding consistency on the roster will be of the utmost importance.

Agreeing to a five-year, $260 million contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson will provide a crucial element of stability for years to come. Jackson has dealt with his share of injury concerns, but he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy.

Overall, the Ravens have a promising outlook heading into 2023. They still have some questions that need answering on the roster, but they should be able to compete in the AFC North.