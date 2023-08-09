With the additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, as well as Lamar Jackson's extension, much has been made of the Baltimore Ravens new-look offense this season. However, the Ravens made sure to bolster the defensive side of the ball by re-upping a standout tackle.

Broderick Washington has signed a three-year, $17.5 million extension with Baltimore, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Washington will receive $10 million guaranteed in the new deal.

The defensive tackled was originally selected by the Ravens in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has gone on to make 91 appearances with the team, including 11 starts. He has racked up 67 tackles, seven quarterback hits, six passes defended and two sacks.

Washington is coming off of his best season as a professional, appearing in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He set new career-highs in starts (9), tackles (49) and quarterback hits (4). All six of his passes defended came this past season.

The defensive tackle hasn't gone his entire career without controversy. Back in 2021, he was arrested on six counts of destruction of property. However, Washington was able to turn things around and prove to be a valuable difference maker along Baltimore's defensive line.

The Ravens decided to reward his efforts with a new contract extension. With Broderick Washington now in Baltimore long-term, he will look to double down on his strong performance last. With seemingly all of their major offensive ducks in a row, the Ravens are hoping Washington and the defense can pick up the slack defensive on their way to a potential playoff berth.