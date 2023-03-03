The Baltimore Ravens, by all accounts, had a solid 2022 season; they finished 10-7, making the postseason even though franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson missed five games. The Ravens’ defense, in particular, was a major strength last season. They allowed the third-least points in the NFL, their rushing defense specifically standing out for being stifling. However, that wasn’t enough to fuel a deep playoff run, with the Ravens falling short against division rivals Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Wild Card round.

With a new season, however, comes new opportunities. The NFL Draft looms as a potential opportunity for the league’s 32 teams to patch glaring holes in their roster or further bolster an area of strength. One prospect in particular stands out as a potential hand and glove fit given the Ravens’ current roster needs.

According to NFL Network pundit Thomas Davis, who notched three Pro Bowl selections during his 16-year career, the Ravens should target outside linebacker Nolan Smith from the Georgia Bulldogs after his impressive showing at the NFL Draft combine.

“The Baltimore Ravens would be a perfect spot for Nolan Smith. Adding a young, fresh body like Nolan Smith to this lineup could be very vital to the Ravens. They spent a lot of money on Roquan Smith at the linebacker spot, [so] why not bring in another Georgia guy?” Davis said.

Smith showed off his impressive athletic gifts at the combine; he posted the fastest 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds) and highest vertical (41.5″) during Day 1 of the proceedings. Moreover, he also showed off his jumping range, as he tallied a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

While his measurements aren’t amazing, as he stands at 6’2 and weighs 238 pounds, his athleticism makes him such an enticing prospect for teams looking to inject their defense with much-needed energy and dynamism.

One area of concern with Nolan Smith is his injury problems; Smith’s 2022 suffered a premature end due to a torn pectoral muscle. As a result, his draft stock declined, with many analysts projecting him to land late in the first round. However, he surely impressed teams with his combine showing, so perhaps, a team would be more willing to take a chance on the 22-year old earlier.

The Ravens own the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.