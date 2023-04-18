Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is still embroiled in contract negations with the Baltimore Ravens, and the rest of the sports world has taken notice. NBA legend Charles Barkley decided to give his opinion on the matter, lending some cautious advice to the star quarterback.

Charles Barkley has some advice for Lamar Jackson in his contract negotiations 👀 pic.twitter.com/MnbGqYw7ZP — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 18, 2023

Barkley believes that Jackson is treading in dangerous waters by not succumbing to the desires of the Ravens brass, and essentially the NFL owners. Jackson is holding out in negotiations because he wants as much guaranteed money as possible, something the Ravens have clearly been hesitant to give him.

This was all spurred by the Cleveland Browns giving Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed contract last offseason, essentially establishing a precedent for such deals. NFL owners were not pleased with the decision made by the Browns, and now Lamar Jackson is suffering the consequences.

Jackson is one of a few quarterbacks due for an extension, including Jalen Hurts who officially agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Hurts signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension to make him the highest paid player in the NFL.

In terms of Barkley’s perspective, it is an interesting take from the NBA hall-0f-famer. However, given the suspicions that NFL owners often collude with one another, Charles Barkley might be right on the nose.

In the meantime, the entire sports landscape will continue to monitor the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson, and hopefully a deal gets done for both of their sakes. If not, Lamar Jackson might not be on the gridiron come the start of the 2023 NFL season.