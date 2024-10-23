The Baltimore Ravens added to their depth behind Derrick Henry on offense amid his incredible season, with a surprising appearance of one of their fan favorites ahead of Week 8. As the Ravens gear up for an AFC North clash with the Cleveland Browns, Keaton Mitchell's return to game action should happen sooner than expected.

The Ravens opened the practice window for the second-year running back on Wednesday, and was spotted taking reps with the team, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Mitchell has been rehabbing since going down with a full ACL tear in his left knee in December 2023.

Henry's inordinate success as the Ravens' bell-cow RB this season likely won't require any expediting Mitchell's role within the offense. But given the Ravens' bright road to a deep run in the AFC playoffs this year, Mitchell is going to be needed to shoulder some of the downfield work at some point. He and Justice Hill will revert to their roles from last season, and take pressure off of Henry.

Keaton Mitchell will operate in relief role for Derrick Henry

Mitchell recorded 396 yards on 47 carries and two touchdowns on the ground in the 2023 season. He also showed versatility in the passing game with nine receptions for 93 yards.

It's uncertain how the backfield will shake out as Mitchell makes his return, but the Ravens have a boosted impact in their rushing attack to better assist Lamar Jackson.

Mitchell's speed will instantly make a positive impact, just as it did in his eight appearances last season. He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, and later was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens.

The Ravens travel to play the Browns on October 27 at Huntington Bank Field. The team has 21 days to officially activate Mitchell, so his status will continue to be monitored leading up to the Ravens' 1 PM ET kickoff.