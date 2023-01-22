The Baltimore Ravens have a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, and Frank Reich has emerged as a leading candidate to fill the void.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler via Twitter, Frank Reich is among five names the Ravens are looking at to be the team’s next OC, with a couple of the candidates in-house.

Among prominent coaching names I'm hearing are firmly on #Ravens' radar for offensive coordinator: Former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and former Bucs OC Byron Leftwich. In-house candidates Tee Martin and James Urban could get a look, too — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2023

Reich has been linked to a number of coaching vacancies since he was relieved from being the Indianapolis Colts head coach Nov. 7. He is also a candidate for the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers, among other positions.

Along with Reich, Byron Leftwich and Eric Bieniemy are also being looked at by Baltimore. Leftwich was just fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the same position, and Bieniemy has been been the Kansas City Chiefs OC since 2018.

Tee Martin, who is the Ravens wide receivers coach, and James Urban, the quarterbacks coach, are also in the running for a promotion.

All coaching moves have significance, but this one involving the Ravens is especially big because it could have an influence on whether or not Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore. The starting QB can enter free agency at the end of the season, if he isn’t signed or hit with the franchise tag. The chosen man for the job will replace Greg Roman, who was the team’s play-caller since 2019. Roman stepped down from the position after the team’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Reich is the choice, they’ll get someone who has championship experience at offensive coordinator. He was the OC for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the Super Bowl in 2017.