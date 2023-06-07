In a positive development for the Baltimore Ravens, Gus Edwards looks ready to go for training camp after rehabbing in the offseason. Edwards is looking to put together a full year after missing 2021 with a knee injury and half of 2022 with lingering issues.

Edwards rushed for 433 yards in his nine appearances with the Ravens last season, and will look to get back to his string of three successful years prior to his original injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Edwards will be “fully ready for training camp at the end of July” and is hopeful that he will be a partial participant in next weeks' minicamp, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN Baltimore.

Harbaugh and the Ravens kick off training camp later in July, and the seasoned head coach will be looking for a better ending this time around. The team fell short in the first round of the playoffs after losing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the latter half of the year.

After a tumultuous offseason, the Ravens and Jackson came to a long term, fully guaranteed deal to keep the elusive athlete in Baltimore. The deal was completed in late April for $260 million over five years, and was considered long overdue by many fans and analysts. The two sides had been in contentions negotiations for over a year, and there was wide speculation that the QB did not return from his hamstring injury to finish the season due to the lack of a contract extension.

The team also gained additional reinforcements in the offseason to gear up the offense. Zay Flowers was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College to bring an outside threat to the offensive at wide receiver. Weeks later, he was joined by Odell Beckham Jr., a highly sought after free agent signing.

Lamar Jackson had previously griped about the lack of wide receiver talent on his squad, and now he has it. With Edwards back in the mix, and his backfield partner J.K. Dobbins not far behind, the Ravens will look to unify one of the most potent offenses in the last decade. It remains to be seen if they can put together all of the new talent and overcome critical injuries, but all engines are full speed ahead for this unit.