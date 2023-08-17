The Baltimore Ravensgot some tough news on Wednesday, as star cornerback Marlon Humphrey underwent surgery on a foot injury that he has been dealing with for awhile. While there is no timetable for his return, the Ravens are looking for insurance in the meantime by bringing in free agent cornerback Ronald Darby for a visit, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Following the injury to star CB Marlon Humphrey, the #Ravens are hosting FA CB Ronald Darby today, source said. There is a need.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Without Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens are definitely going to need reinforcements at the cornerback position, and Ronald Darby would be a serviceable fill. The former Super Bowl champion has had a lot of success throughout his career and would fit in smoothly in Baltimore.

While the Ravens tend to their issues at cornerback, the rest of training camp will be focused on the continued development of their new offense under Todd Monken. Lamar Jackson has been vocal about how much he loves the new system and the more pass-friendly attack Monken is bringing to Baltimore. Nevertheless, the results will need to show up on the field before anything can be set in stone.

Stay tuned into Ravens training camp to see if the Ronald Darby visit materializes into a signing after Marlon Humphrey went down with injury. While Humphrey should not miss much time during the regular season, if any at all, Darby would be one of the better replacements that the Ravens could possibly get so close to the start of the regular season.