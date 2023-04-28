Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Lamar Jackson coming to an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens on a long-term contract extension has reinvigorated life back into the franchise. General manager Eric DeCosta was especially happy that the deal went through after watching his favorite NBA team, the Boston Celtics, suffer a brutal playoff loss.

As the Jackson saga continued with no end in sight, DeCosta was watching his Celtics lose to the Atlanta Hawks in a pivotal Game 5, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. Once Jackson said that he and the Ravens were close to an agreement, DeCosta was relieved knowing that his miserable night was saved.

“I said back to him, ‘Lamar, you just saved my night.’ Because I was in a dark place, and at that point I didn’t care anymore about the Celtics,” DeCosta said, via the Boston Globe. The Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Hawks stung mightily for fans. Sitting just one win away from advancing to the next round at home, the Celtics blew a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead and allowed Trae Young to hit a dagger to force Game 6.

Fortunately for DeCosta, the Celtics would finish off the Hawks the following game to set up a second-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. While the stress will likely still continue there, he can sleep easier knowing that Jackson will remain with the Ravens for a long time.

The Ravens are bringing Jackson back into the fold for good with a revamped receiving core that features Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.