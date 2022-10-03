Jimmy Smith has decided to hang his cleats up for good. The now former NFL cornerback is retiring after over a decade of experience as a player in the pros, the Baltimore Ravens announced (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network)

According to Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com, Jimmy Smith will be making his retirement official via an announcement together with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and team general manager Eric DeCosta.

Although Jimmy Smith had never been selected to a Pro Bowl or earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors, Ravens fans will always think of him as one of the most memorable Baltimore players of his generation. His inability to stay healthy hindered Smith from doing more on the field, but his fearless approach to the game endeared him to Ravens fans. He was only able to play 16 games in a season twice. From 2015 up to his final season in the league in 2021, Smith was not able to play in more than 12 games.

In a pro career that saw him play a total of 128 games, all with the Ravens, Jimmy Smith was able to rack up 14 interceptions, 274 combined tackles, and 3.0 sacks. In his last season in the NFL, he appeared in just 10 games and produced 18 combined tackles and three passes defended in 2021.

Jimmy Smith reached the pinnacle of his career in 2013 when he and the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl XLVII.