J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh

J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year.

Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice.

When asked if the former Ohio State star will return to practice next week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered some disappointing news to Ravens fans and, of course, to fantasy football managers who roster Dobbins.

“He wants to get back out there,” Harbaugh told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Thursday. “We’ll look at it again Monday and see where we’re at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual, maybe not. It will be up to the docs.”

While Dobbins has yet to be cleared for practice, he did respond to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport earlier in the offseason, saying he’ll “be ready for Week 1.”

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

A second-round pick in 2020, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie year despite playing in a reserve role. He was expected to take on a bigger piece of the offense last year, but he suffered a torn ACL in the Ravens’ final preseason game.

Dobbins might not have gotten the news he’s wanted to hear yet, sure, but he’s reportedly ahead of schedule of another Ravens running back who was hurt last year in Gus Edwards. With plenty of injuries and depth concerns at running back and wide receiver, Baltimore could really use a reliable running back like Dobbins to emerge in what should be a more run-heavy Ravens offense in 2022.