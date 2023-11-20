Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury on Thursday Night Football - John Harbaugh gives an update

The Baltimore Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 on Thursday Night Football, as Lamar Jackson did it again.

The Ravens quarterback threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 more yards on the ground.

It wasn't all smooth for Jackson on Thursday night, however. The Ravens star looked shaken up after getting taken down by Logan Wilson. He was trying to scramble, but his foot got caught which made him stumble. This caused him to head into the medical tent for further evaluation. However, he did look ready to roll again and went back on the field.

Now Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is giving Baltimore fans a further positive update, according to Luke Jones of WNST:

“John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson's ankle still looks fine after playing through it Thursday. The shoulder injury to Odell Beckham Jr. isn't a long-term deal. He also added that Marlon Humphrey will “hopefully” be back this week. #Ravens”

That's good news for a Ravens team that was put the ringer on Thursday, despite the win.

In addition to Jackson injuring his ankle, wide receiver Odell Beckham suffered a shoulder injury. Worst of all, star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and damaged ankle ligament in the game. While he was initially thought to be lost for the season, Harbaugh gave a positive update regarding the Ravens star:

‘My understanding is, in talking to our trainer and the doctors, was that it wasn't as bad as it initially feared. It was a little cleaner than they thought.’” The Athletic’s Ravens reporter, Jeff Zrebiec, shared on Monday. “Harbaugh said there's an outside chance that Andrews could return this year.”