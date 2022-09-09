John Harbaugh’s firm statement on Lamar Jackson’s Ravens future after failed contract talks

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced that they were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson on Friday. Both sides wanted to get something done ahead of the season, but nothing came to fruition. As a result, Jackson’s Baltimore future is cloudy. However, head coach John Harbaugh is not worried, per Jeff Zrebiec.

“It will happen when it’s time. Lamar’s going to be the quarterback here for a long time,” Harbaugh said in reference to the contract extension situation. According to Zrebiec, Harbaugh spoke with Lamar Jackson about the contract extension on Thursday.

John Harbaugh’s optimism should bring some level of comfort to Ravens fans. But the fact is that the QB is set to hit free agency following the season. There is a very real chance that Lamar Jackson is playing elsewhere in 2023.

The Ravens will do everything they can to keep him around for the long run. Lamar Jackson is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL. There have been plenty of quarterbacks who feature outstanding passing prowess. There have also been a number of QBs who run well. But Jackson’s ability to do both at a star-esque level make him an extremely valuable asset.

Losing Lamar Jackson in free agency would be heartbreaking. For now, both Jackson and the Ravens will strictly place their focus on taking care of business during the 2022 NFL season. Baltimore is aiming to make a playoff run while Jackson wants to play at a high level while avoiding injury.