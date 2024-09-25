After Baltimore Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry beat the Dallas Cowboys, they have another highly anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh who has shout out Jackson a plethora of times, did the same again to the media while also talking about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.

There is no doubt that the matchup between two of the top quarterbacks minus Patrick Mahomes will be a must watch game and show who the team to beat in the AFC really is at this point of the season. Harbaugh would echo these sentiments and say that he is “grateful to be part of it” according to Jamison Hensley.

“In that matchup, so to speak, I am just grateful to be part of it and be around it,” Harbaugh said. “These are the things that you’re going to look back on and say, ‘Wow, wasn’t that cool to be there for that?’” that's that's why we do all this. It's why all of us in this circle right here do this, this is why the fans watch football. Because you get to join in with that for two guys like Lamar and Josh, to kind of have that, to be those guys I think is a pretty amazing, cool thing. I'm just glad to be next to it.”

Bills' Josh Allen on offensive success ahead of matchup against Ravens

It will not be an easy contest for the Ravens even after a big win over Dallas as the Bills are in the midst of an impeccable 3-0 start after routing the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night, 47-10. Allen himself would talk about the focus during the offseason that has led to the Bills' success and what the Ravens should look out for according to The Athletic.

“It’s paying dividends of what we’ve worked on through the entire offseason and through training camp of the ‘everybody eats’ mentality,” Allen said.

“It could be your play this play. You never know when it’s going to happen,” Allen continued. “That’s the beauty of it, when guys buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four or five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m going to have opportunities to be in the end zone.”

At any rate, the matchup between Jackson and the Ravens versus Allen and the Bills will be a must-watch when they take on each other Sunday night. Baltimore looks to gain some positive momentum with a win after they beat the Cowboys.