Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who was accused in January of sexual misconduct by nine female massage therapists, has now been similarly accused by seven more massage therapists.

The Baltimore Banner's Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith, and Justin Fenton reported today that the women allege Tucker “acted inappropriately” at several spas in Baltimore.

“Their allegations are largely similar to those of the women who came forward earlier, including that he had an erection for most of the massage, intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers,” The Banner's report reads. “One of the seven new women said he left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table after his session.

“The women also provided similar details that The Banner had not previously reported. One said Tucker made intense eye contact throughout the massage while exposed, and others said he used his erect penis to move the sheet.”

Instead of issuing a new statement in response to the new allegations, The Banner said Tucker's representatives referenced Tucker's statement from Jan. 30 following the initial allegations. In the statement, Tucker said what he was accused of was “unequivocally false” and that The Banner's “article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact.”

All 16 women, according to The Banner, claim the alleged misconduct occurred between 2012, Tucker's rookie season with the Ravens, and 2016.

Tucker has long been considered one of the best kickers in the NFL; he is an eight-time All-Pro selection and holds the NFL records for the longest field goal ever (66 yards) and best career field-goal percentage (89.1%). This past season, however, Tucker uncharacteristically struggled, as he made a career-low 73.3% of his kicks and was not voted as a Pro Bowler nor All-Pro for the first time since 2015.