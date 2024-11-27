The Baltimore Ravens were victorious in the Harbaugh Bowl on Monday night in Week 12. With the big win in primetime, Baltimore is just a half game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The team moved up to the fifth seed in the conference heading into Week 13 as the playoff picture starts to come into focus.

The Ravens got more good news Wednesday as nose tackle Michael Pierce has been designated to return from the injured reserve, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The veteran defensive lineman’s 21-day window is now open and he’s reportedly already returned to practice.

Pierce has been sidelined with a calf injury since the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The nine-year veteran is one of the team’s most valuable run stoppers. While Baltimore has been uncharacteristically awful defending the pass this season, ranking 31st in the league against opposing passing games, the Ravens are still an elite rushing defense.

Through Week 12, Baltimore is second in the NFL against the run, allowing just 77.9 yards per game. However, in the four matchups Pierce has missed, the team has given up 94 rushing yards per contest as well as three scores on the ground.

Run stopper Michael Pierce is preparing for his return to the Ravens

Pierce joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens. After a two-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

The Ravens signed Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million extension prior to the 2024 season. In seven games this year, the 32-year-old NT has 15 combined tackles with one sack and one pass defended. While those numbers are certainly not gaudy, Pierce’s role on this defense is to plug up the middle, shutting down running lanes and occupying blockers, which helps the Ravens’ defensive playmakers get to the quarterback.

Baltimore’s elite offense has largely masked a surprisingly subpar defense this season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is turning in another MVP-caliber performance and it seems his only weakness is an inability to beat the Steelers. The addition of Derrick Henry has paid dividends. Henry has been absolutely dominant, already topping 1,300 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

Perhaps the defense comes together with the addition of Pierce as the team makes a push for the division crown. The Ravens will take on the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday. The Eagles head to Baltimore with a seven-game winning streak and control of the NFC East.