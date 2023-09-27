Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is reportedly dealing with a back injury and did not practice with the team to start this week, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Kyle Hamilton had three sacks in the Ravens' overtime loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Baltimore has dealt with a number of injuries early on this season, and they arguably contributed to the loss to the Colts. Adding Hamilton to the injury list does not help.

The Ravens have a pivotal divisional matchup coming up on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The Browns offense is not necessarily clicking on all cylinders, but it performed better last week against the Tennessee Titans. Deshaun Watson found chemistry with wide receiver Amari Cooper last week. Taking Hamilton out of the secondary is a blow.

The Ravens' injury report is lengthy, even before Hamilton was added. Receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman did not participate in practice. Marlon Humphrey and Odafe Oweh did not participate either.

Some more positive news is that tackle Ronnie Stanley had limited participation, while safety Marcus Williams did as well. Gus Edwards did fully participate in practice after previously being in concussion protocol.

The matchup against the Browns is a big one because both teams are currently sitting at 2-1. A win for either team would ensure being in at least a tie for first place with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will be worth tracking Hamilton's status throughout the week, as well as the rest of the injury report for the Ravens.