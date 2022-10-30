Ravens, Lamar Jackson can breathe sigh of relief on Gus Edwards injury

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt another worrying injury blow in the backfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday when running back Gus Edwards came up lame. Edwards sustained a hamstring injury during the Week 8 win over Tom Brady and the Bucs, but according to Ian Rapoport, the injury doesn’t figure to be too significant.

Rapoport indicates that the Ravens don’t anticipate the hamstring injury to be long-term, meaning Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore offense can breathe a major sigh of relief. Edwards figures to miss 1-2 weeks of action at most, so it appears the Ravens dodged a bullet in that regard.

Edwards carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards in Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay. He featured on 21 percent of the team’s snaps (16 in total), so the ball went his way nearly every time he lined up out of the backfield. In Week 7, Edwards made his 2022 debut, rushing 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 before they have a bye in Week 10. It seems unlikely that Edwards would be forced to miss any time beyond the bye week.

With JK Dobbins already on injured reserve, the Ravens are running thin at the position. The loss of Edwards is a big blow, and with Mike Davis already sidelined, it’ll be a next-man-up mentality in Baltimore for Week 9. The team’s depth chart indicates it’ll be Kenyan Drake taking RB1 snaps in Week 9, with Justice Hill serving as his backup, barring a roster move from the Ravens.

While Gus Edwards’ injury is a blow in the short term, it seems the Ravens managed to avoid another long-term injury to a running back.