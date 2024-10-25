As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the Cleveland Browns currently on a five-game winning streak, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is defended by former NFL player Robert Griffin III. While Jackson does receive praise in the sports world, there is also criticism his way since he has not won a Super Bowl as of yet, which to Griffin is an asinine take to have.

Griffin took to his X, formerly Twitter, account to say his peace about the negative remarks to Jackson and cites how he is a two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) award winner, possibly leading the way this season for a third. Despite the fact he has not won a Super Bowl yet, Griffin would state that there are other quarterbacks who do not get the same flack as Jackson does.

“Lamar Jackson has won 2 MVPs and is the front runner for a 3rd right now,” Griffin wrote. “Yet, he constantly gets more heat about winning a Super Bowl than guys older than him who have 0 Rings AND 0 MVPs. Where’s the heat for those guys? It’s popular to judge Lamar differently for clicks, but the only new era QB to win a ring is Patrick Mahomes. Winning a Super Bowl is how all these QBs will be judged at the end of the day, but if you bringing those hot takes at Lamar for winning 2 MVPs with no rings, you should be bringing takes hotter than hell for the others.”

There is no doubt that Jackson is one of the league's best quarterbacks as he's in the upper echelon, but the postseason struggles do seem to be real as he is 2-4. Last season, Baltimore did make the AFC Championship game, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in disappointing fashion, 17-10.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson now “pass-first”

However, Jackson is off to another MVP-like season as he has thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 455 yards and two scores. With the Ravens facing the Browns, their defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz even made the claim that the 27-year old is “pass-first” now where as before, he focused on using his feet for big plays according to Cleveland's website.

“He's gone from a run-first quarterback to a pass-first quarterback that can make plays with his feet,” Schwartz said. “They've pretty much opened the whole passing game up to him and he can rely on that, but he also has those legs that he can make explosive plays.”

Even Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah believes Jackson has stepped up his game this season.

“When we say there's another level, it's just like, alright, like we didn't know there was another level because he's been playing on such a great level and high level,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “He's using his feet, he's doing miraculous plays, extending plays as all great quarterbacks do.”

The Ravens is 5-2, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first in the AFC North, as Sunday against Cleveland is crucial.