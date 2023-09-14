We're just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens are already looking banged up. In just the first game of the year, the team already lost star running back JK Dobbins for the year due to an Achilles tear . Many of their players also suffered injuries in Week 1, putting their status in jeopardy.

With a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, fans are wondering about how competitive the Ravens will be. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson reiterated that the injuries aren't an excuse for the team. Jackson stressed a next-man up mentality for the team against their division rivals, per Andrew Schultz.

“”It's no excuses,” Jackson said. “We all have guys in the NFL that are getting paid to bust their behinds, so it is what it is. It's tough just because they're key players, but we have guys that are going to step up and lead us out there on that field and do what they're supposed to do.””

Injuries are part of the harsh reality of playing in the NFL. The extremely physical nature of the sport naturally leads to a lot of injuries. Even with that consideration, though, the Ravens have seemingly gotten the short end of the injury stick constantly. The last few years for Baltimore fans has been filled with anguish over injuries to star players.

Last season, they lost Lamar Jackson to injuries (the second year in a row where that has happened). In fact, Jackson missed their last two games against this Bengals team, with the Ravens coming up short in both attempts. With Jackson back in the fold, RB Gus Edwards is optimistic about their chances.

“Yes, we lost a couple times, but I feel like we played strong games,” Edwards said. “We were in those games until the very end, and with Lamar back, we have our leader back, and it's going to be a lot of more big plays.”

Aside from Dobbins, the Ravens will also be without safety Marcus Williams. Mark Andrews is yet to practice after missing Week 1. Center Tyler Linderbaum and LT Ronnie Stanley, two of their best offensive linemen, did not practice as well. This is shaping up to be an uphill battle for Baltimore.