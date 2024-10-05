The Baltimore Ravens have had a challenging start to the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore started the year 0-2, but thankfully, the team has won two games in a row as it enters Week 5. Reigning MVP and former Louisville football standout Lamar Jackson looks to help his team continue improving. However, Jackson and teammate Malik Cunningham became comical subjects after their alma mater's loss to Notre Dame in late September.

The Cardinals took a 31-24 loss to Notre Dame on Sep. 28, Louisville's first of the 2024 college football season. Of course, Lamar Jackson and Malik Cunningham played for the Cardinals, so they were not pleased with the outcome, but Fighting Irish fans were.

Jackson and Cunningham were spotted wearing Lepurchan outfits following Louisville's loss to pay penance for the defeat:

The two Ravens stars likely made a promise they would wear the outfits if their team lost and luck was not on their side.

Louisville's fall to Notre Dame carried into their next matchup against SMU. The Cardinals are fresh off a 34-27 defeat to the Mustangs. Nevertheless, there is plenty of football left for them to put more wins in their column. The Ravens are trying to do the same.

After dropping their first two games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore got wins against the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens are preparing for another important matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

It is no secret the Ravens are Bengals are not fond of each other, and Roquan smith dropped a truth bomb on the rivalry a few days before the game:

“It’s a highly anticipated game,” Smith said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “It is (a) a division game at the end of the day. And we know how much these games mean. Truth be told, they don’t like us and we don’t like them.”

Surely, Lamar Jackson and company will do their best to come out on top.