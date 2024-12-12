Lamar Jackson continues to show how amazing he is on the field, but he recently also amazed people with his off-the-field things. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was recently on GQ's 10 things you can't live without, and one of the things may have shocked some.

“People may not know this about me, but I prefer girl perfume, something real soft,” Jackson said. “So that's what made me create something unisex instead of just, all about us men that can be in between.”

Expand Tweet

Jackson is not the only man in this world who has the same preference, but when you're somebody with star power like him, everything will be elevated to a certain magnitude.

Lamar Jackson continues to lead Ravens

Outside of Lamar Jackson's scent preferences, the quarterback is having another big season for the Ravens. Jackson has thrown for 3,290 yards for 29 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 678 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson has shown throughout the course of his career that he can make plays with his arms and legs, which has led him to historic numbers and two NFL MVPs.

It's also been big that people alongside Jackson want him to be great, which includes his mother. After their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson spoke to reporters about the conversation he had just had with his mother after he had missed some rushing lanes during the game.

“My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out,” Jackson said. “She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right.

“I'm mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you, we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I'm ready to go.”

The Ravens will be going up against the New York Giants in Week 15, and it'll be big if they can get back on track against a team that hasn't had much success this season. With the final stretch of the season approaching, it'll be important for the Ravens to get as much momentum as they can so they'll be ready for the playoffs. As long as Jackson is healthy, the Ravens will always have a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.