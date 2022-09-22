Lamar Jackson puts to bed any injury concern with latest move

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a demoralizing loss to the Miami Dolphins, 42-38. They blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead in the loss. To make matters worse, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly been dealing with an elbow injury heading into the game against the New England Patriots Sunday.

Jackson was limited in practice on Wednesday, creating some speculation he might not play. On Thursday, that concern was put to rest. According to Ravens reporter Ryan Mink, Baltimore had perfect attendance at practice Thursday. Jackson was upgraded to full and did not have the sleeve on that he was wearing Wednesday.

The Ravens get a gold star with perfect attendance today at practice. Marlon Humphrey looks to be moving well. Lamar Jackson does not have the arm sleeve on. Devin Duvernay is back. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 22, 2022

Both Marlon Humphrey and Devin Duvernay also returned to practice for the Ravens Thursday.

Lamar Jackson is coming off a stellar performance in the loss to the Dolphins. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdown passes. Jackson also ran for over 100 yards and another score on the ground. It was not enough as the Ravens young secondary got picked apart late.

They should not have nearly the same issues this week. Miami has some of the best receivers in football, led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Patriots have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

Jackson and the Ravens offense has a more difficult test. The Patriots defense has performed very well this season. They held that same Dolphins offense to 20 points in Week 1, and dominated the Steelers offense last week. But then again, neither of those offenses have a quarterback as explosive as Jackson. His big-play ability is something New England will have to account for.

J.K. Dobbins might also be on track to make his season debut. That should make Jackson’s life a bit easier as well.