Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, like many other NFL stars, did not agree with his Madden 24 rating. In a comical tweet, Jackson reacted similarly to how the average person would if they had a Madden rating. Check out the Ravens star's funny reaction, per his Twitter account.

“Imma just move it to a 99 wen I get the game🌚🤣💜💜”

Jackson, who checked in as a 91 overall in the Madden 24 quarterback ratings, behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, is heading straight for the ‘Edit Player' section as soon as he purchases the game.

It's safe to say that any attribute the Ravens star has will be cranked all the way up until his overall rating hits 99. Surely, all of us would do something similar if we were lucky enough to be in the game!

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In all seriousness though, Jackson's 91 overall rating may be deserved, given the results of the last few seasons. Fresh off of his MVP campaign in 2019 or in Madden NFL 21, for which he was the cover athlete, Jackson was a deserving member of the 99 club.

But after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, the Ravens signal-caller has plummeted down the Madden ranks. Don't count out a bounce-back, though.

With a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and new weapons in Odell Beckham Jr, Zay Flowers and Ravens' recent addition Melvin Gordon, Jackson has plenty of firepower to author a strong season in 2023.

There's a chance he won't have to edit his rating in next year's Madden.