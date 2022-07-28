Lamar Jackson speaks out on ‘cutoff’ for contract extension negotiations with Ravens

Lamar Jackson appears confident that he will be able to strike a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens sooner rather than later. When asked if he believes that an extension was adamant, Jackson said that he “thinks” that this is going to be the case.

Despite Jackson’s optimism, however, the 25-year-old doesn’t want negotiations to drag on. The Ravens kick off their season on September 11, and for his part, Jackson hopes that a resolution would have been found before then (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN):

“I said there is going to be a cutoff [in talks],” Jackson responded. “So, hopefully.”

Jackson has pretty much implied that he’s set a deadline for the Ravens here, and both camps now have a little less than two months to iron out a deal. Right now, though, the former league MVP isn’t willing to share any details about the negotiations, particularly when it comes to the money aspect of the new deal:

“Like I told you, we have a mutual conversation,” Jackson said. “I’m going to keep that in-house, for sure.”

Baltimore head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be on the same page. The 58-year-old shot-caller said that “both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” which further points to the fact that an extension for their superstar quarterback could be imminent.

Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his current deal. If he is somehow unable to sign an extension with the Ravens, then the All-Pro QB is going to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.