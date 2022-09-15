Lamar Jackson unleashes subtle payback warning for Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Lamar Jackson can’t wait to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins again. Last season, the Ravens were stunned on the road by the Dolphins in a 22-10 road loss. The usually high-flying offense of the Ravens couldn’t get off the ground against Miami’s fierce stop unit that kept Baltimore’s attack in check.

Lamar Jackson isn’t going to let that happen again, especially against the same team for the second time in a year. Ahead of the rematch between the Ravens the Dolphins this coming Sunday, Lamar Jackson issued a not-so-subtle warning for Miami’s defense.

Via CBS News Baltimore:

“They just caught us off guard really,” Jackson said. “We haven’t really went over defenses doing all-up Zero against us, like just all-up, flat-out Zero. I feel we have an answer for it this year. We watch film, watched a lot of film on those guys, because we don’t want it to happen again.”

The Dolphins’ use of blitz-heavy defensive packagers was well-known in the NFL in 2021. That year, they were second in the NFL with a 39.6 percent blitz rate, per Pro Football Reference. It worked for the Dolphins against the Ravens, but with a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, it remains to be seen whether Miami will have as much usage of that defensive scheme when they meet Lamar Jackson and the Ravens again.

The Ravens are coming off an easy 24-9 road win over the New York Jets in Week 1, with Lamar Jackson passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 17-of-30 completions.