Tom Brady had high praise for Lamar Jackson’s performance during the Raven’s 28-25 victory over the Cowboys. The game was broadcast on Fox, an unusual location for Jackson and the Ravens as they are AFC contenders. But their visit to AT&T Stadium was covered by Brady, who is only a few games into his emerging career as lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Jackson’s phenomenal play earned him the nickname of “The Eraser” from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“He’s like superhuman,” Brady said. “I call him ‘The Eraser.’ He just erases things that come up when you see bad football. That [broken play] would be a negative play for almost every other quarterback, and he turns it into another rushing first down. It’s awesome.”

Lamar Jackson was asked how he felt about the nickname and the high praise from Brady in a conversation with credentialed reporters.

“That’s the GOAT, man,” Jackson said of the praise from Brady and the nickname. “… One of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game with seven Super Bowls. For him to give me a nickname, ‘The Eraser,’ and how he judge my game, it’s dope for me to hear.”

Brady wasn’t wrong in his analysis. It appeared that Jackson was able to erase any of his team’s faults, especially as the Cowboys appeared to surge back in the second half of the game. Jackson used his adept rushing ability to secure a first-down late in the fourth quarter that secured the win for the Ravens. He ultimately finished with 182 passing yards and 1 touchdown on 12/15 passing along with 87 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown.

Although Jackson has the capacity to erase mistakes, he wants for Baltimore to capitalize on the leads they generate in the first half and not allow teams back into the game.

“We’ve got to finish,” Jackson said after the game. “We’re up 28-6. The game is not over. We’ve been in those situations (for) years in the past — when we go up at halftime, come back, and we lose (after) we’re up 35-14 and stuff like that. I believe we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing in the first half (and) just keep putting our guys on the (field) and keep the defense guessing.”

The Ravens play Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:15 PM EST on NBC. The game is a part of the primetime Sunday Night Football slate.