By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens eeked out a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 on Sunday, but not without some frightening injuries. Quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the contest early with a knee injury and was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley. According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Jackson’s injury is not considered season-ending, though the extent is currently unknown. Shaffer also added information that should provide relief, as Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen only suffered what is being called a thigh bruise. However, the injury Queen sustained seemed scarier at the time as it required the medical cart to escort him off the field.

The Ravens come over to Patrick Queen as he is being lifted to the player injury cart 🙏 (via @melissaykim)pic.twitter.com/s9zZB0tJbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

In real-time, the sounds of a screaming Queen could be heard on the television broadcast, per Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault, so it is undoubtedly great news on that front to learn the injury is not severe. Queen has been a critical contributor to the Ravens’ defense this season, leading the team in total tackles and tackles for a loss entering Sunday, according to Pro Football Reference. So hopefully, he will be ready to go for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before leaving the contest, Patrick Queen led the Ravens in solo tackles (seven), adding to an effort that held the Broncos’ offense to 272 total yards. In addition, the Ravens performed well on the offensive side of the ball, considering the circumstances. Huntley led the Ravens in rushing with 41 yards and a touchdown, adding 187 yards through the air. With the victory on Sunday, the Ravens improve to a record of 8-4, settling in first place in the AFC North division.